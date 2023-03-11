Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid call board meeting to discuss Barcelona's refereeing scandal

The official added the club "will fully cooperate with the investigation by all means necessary" and "reiterates that they have never bought any referee nor have tried to influence any official's decisions."

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 17:25 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid call board meeting to discuss Barcelona's refereeing scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid have called a board meeting for Sunday to discuss alleged attempts by arch-rivals Barcelona to influence referees, the European and Spanish soccer champions said on Saturday.

Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint on Friday against Barcelona and two of the LaLiga club's former presidents over alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official to influence match results. Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing.

Real Madrid said in a statement its president, Florentino Perez, had convened a board of directors meeting for 12 p.m (1100 GMT) on Sunday "to decide on the actions that Real Madrid deems appropriate in relation to this matter". It did not elaborate on the potential actions.

A senior Barcelona official told Reuters on Friday the club had expected the prosecutors' complaint and described it as "nothing more than an absolutely preliminary investigative hypothesis". The official added the club "will fully cooperate with the investigation by all means necessary" and "reiterates that they have never bought any referee nor have tried to influence any official's decisions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

