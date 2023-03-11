AAP launches month-long membership drive in Haryana; targets 10 lakh new members

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday launched a mega membership drive in Haryana, under which it plans to enroll 10 lakh members over the next one month.

Senior AAP leader and party's Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said party workers will cover every nook and corner of the state during the month-long membership drive.

''Our aim is to enroll 10 lakh new members within a month,'' Gupta told reporters here.

AAP leaders Anurag Dhanda, who was present at the launch, said while party volunteers will be going to every town and village, people can also become a member by giving a missed call on a mobile number, which has been launched for the purpose.

''Every worker of the party will go to every village and every ward. In the next one month, the policies of Aam Aadmi Party will be disseminated to every person of the state. All 90 assembly constituencies will be covered by party workers.

''People can also give a missed call on mobile number 76500-88000 and can become active member,'' he said.

The party is aiming to build a strong organisational structure in Haryana, where it will be fighting next year's assembly polls, Dhanda said.

Sushil Gupta said that AAP is the only viable alternative in the political scene of Haryana, where people want good education, better health facilities, a corruption-free governance, and good job opportunities.

He hit out at the BJP-JJP government in the state, saying crime, drug addiction, and unemployment has increased in the state under its rule.

Party leaders Ashok Tanwar and Nirmal Singh were also present at the launch.

