PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal

He devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just, Modi said in a tweet.He undertook numerous efforts to empower the downtrodden as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary, saying he devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just.

Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal was a thinker and social reformer of the 19th century.

''Tributes to Sri Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary. He devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''He undertook numerous efforts to empower the downtrodden as well. His thoughts keep inspiring people across generations,'' Modi said.

