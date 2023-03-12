PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary, saying he devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just.
Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal was a thinker and social reformer of the 19th century.
''Tributes to Sri Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary. He devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''He undertook numerous efforts to empower the downtrodden as well. His thoughts keep inspiring people across generations,'' Modi said.
