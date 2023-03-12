Telangana Guv Tamilisai wishes CM KCR speedy recovery

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who was being treated for a small ulcer in the stomach.

Rao on Sunday visited a private super-specialty hospital here following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests, the hospital said.

''Wish honb Chief Minister #KCR garu @TelanganaCMO speedy recovery & get well soon,'' the Governor tweeted.

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)