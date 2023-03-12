Left Menu

BRS likely to raise "misuse" of central agencies in Parliament

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is likely to rake up the alleged misuse of the central investigating agencies against Opposition leaders in the second part upcoming Budget session of the Parliament, which is set to get underway on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 22:47 IST
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is likely to rake up the alleged misuse of the central investigating agencies against opposition leaders in the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which is set to get underway on Monday.

The BRS, which is the ruling party in Telangana, is at fresh loggerheads with the Centre with MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha, being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 16 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kavitha just appeared for a 9 hour questioning by ED in Delhi on Saturday. The party led by KCR is likely to demand answers from the central government on why opposition leaders were allegedly being targeted.

They claimed it was political vendetta against leaders in opposition-ruled states.Sources within the BRS told ANI that the Members of Parliament in both Houses are likely to raise the issue and demand an answer from the central government. They will also raise chorus on the issue even outside the House. Further, according to sources, they will ask all the like-minded parties to join in seeking an explanation from the government.

"Whether it is the Shiv Sena or the RJD, the story is the same as we all are at the receiving end. Therefore, we want to join hands and demand answers from the government," a BRS leader said.The second part of the Budget Session beginning on March 13 will continue till April 6. During this period, the demand for grants will be discussed and the Union Budget, which was presented on February 1, will be passed. The government will be also list a number of the key legislations for introduction and passage. (ANI)

