Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 20:52 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to re-establish ties after years of hostility, but did not comment on China's role in brokering the deal.

"It is good that Saudi Arabia and Iran want to develop a less confrontational relationship with each other, and that is what can be said about it," Scholz said at a news conference on Monday alongside Bhutan's prime minister, Lotey Tshering.

Tshering said that Bhutan had good neighbours in India and China but did not want to comment on Beijing being a negotiator in the Ukraine war, saying there were too many factors involved.

