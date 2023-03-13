Support for Scottish independence at 39% - YouGov poll for Sky News

Left Menu

(Adds details) LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - An opinion poll on Monday showed 39% of Scottish voters support independence from the United Kingdom, compared to 47% who wish to remain part of the union.

An opinion poll on Monday showed 39% of Scottish voters support independence from the United Kingdom, compared to 47% who wish to remain part of the union. The YouGov poll for Sky News had a sample size of 1,002 adults in Scotland and was conducted between March 9th and 13th.

The result is a marginal fall in support for independence compared to a previous YouGov poll in February, which showed 40% in favour of a split, and broadly in line with other results from the pollster. In a referendum in 2014, Scots voted 55%-45% to remain in the union, but

some have argued that the vote for Brexit two year later justified a new independence vote.

Last month, nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon resigned as Scotland's first minister

, leaving the question of independence unsolved. Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, finance minister Kate Forbes and former minister Ash Regan are vying to succeed her.

