Left Menu

UK PM Sunak: Britain's banks are well capitalised, liquidity is strong

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 22:30 IST
UK PM Sunak: Britain's banks are well capitalised, liquidity is strong

Britain has well capitalised banks, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, adding his voice to ministers and officials who say there is no concern about systemic risk following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. "Our banks are well capitalised, the liquidity is strong," Sunak told ITV during a visit to the United States.

"I think the Bank of England Governor was right and the Chancellor was right to address this and make it clear that actually our banks are well capitalised and they don't have any concerns about systemic risk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023