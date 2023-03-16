Left Menu

Top U.S. Senate Democrat calls on Sanofi to drop insulin price

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:14 IST
Top U.S. Senate Democrat calls on Sanofi to drop insulin price

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on pharmaceutical company Sanofi to lower its insulin price.

"I call on the third big drugmaker of insulin, Sanofi, to end their practice of keeping insulin prices at sky-high levels, so that Americans can afford to pay for diabetes treatment without going broke," Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor, adding that he would soon send a letter asking for the price drop to the company soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023