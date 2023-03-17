BJP dubs Odisha CMO as 'retired officers club', uproar in Assembly

The Odisha Assembly on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes with the opposition BJP describing the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) as a "retired officers club" claiming several officers got appointments after their superannuation.

The ruling BJD also hit back asserting that the central government has also engaged a number of retired officers in various posts.

During the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP launched a scathing attack on Naveen Patnaik's governance model, claiming that the Odisha CMO has become a "retired officers club" as many officers were rehabilitated after their retirement. The CMO is now a retired officers' club – a recreation centre for retired people, Mishra said outside the House. He also named the officers who were posted as advisors to the chief minister and in other positions. "How can a person who worked as a subordinate officer to the chief minister becomes his advisor after retirement?" Mishra asked.

The BJP leader said while educated youths were roaming without jobs, the CMO has been accommodating retired officers. "There are many dynamic officers in the state. But, the CMO is accommodating retired persons as they silently abide by every instruction," he alleged.

Reacting to the accusations, senior BJD MLA and former minister Arun Sahoo wanted to know how many retired IAS officers have been appointed at the office of Union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from the state.

The BJD leader also hinted at the appointment of retired officers at the Prime Minister's Office and other offices in South Block.

Amid the war of words, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House. Sahoo said, "The person making absurd statements should consult mental health experts." While BJP members protested against his remark from the well, BJD MLAs raised their noise over Mishra's statement.

Unable to run the House, Speaker BK Arukha adjourned it thrice.

