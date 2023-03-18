Left Menu

'I'm back:' Trump returns to YouTube, Facebook after two-year ban

Former U.S. President Donald Trump posted to YouTube and Facebook on Friday, in a return to social media platforms that he used to power his political rise until he was cut off following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his followers. Trump shared a video that appeared to be from one of his previous election speeches.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 02:59 IST
'I'm back:' Trump returns to YouTube, Facebook after two-year ban

Former U.S. President Donald Trump posted to YouTube and Facebook on Friday, in a return to social media platforms that he used to power his political rise until he was cut off following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his followers.

Trump shared a video that appeared to be from one of his previous election speeches. "Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business," Trump was seen saying in the video, captioned "I'M BACK."

Alphabet Inc's YouTube restored Trump's channel earlier on Friday. Trump powered his improbable 2016 presidential campaign through his use of social media. His return to the platforms gives him access to key vehicles for political fundraising, allowing him to reach a combined 146 million followers across three major tech platforms as he makes another run for the presidency in 2024.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election," YouTube said in a tweet, referring to its move to restore his account. Meta Platforms Inc had reinstated Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year, while his Twitter account was restored in November by the platform's new owner Elon Musk. Trump has yet to post on Twitter.

Trump's campaign team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. YouTube banned Trump in 2021 for violating its policy of inciting violence after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol when Congress began to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Opponents of Trump's return point to his messages on the Truth Social platform he founded in late 2021, where he has nearly 5 million followers, as evidence that he still poses the same risk that led various social media platforms to suspend him before. Trump's return to YouTube and Facebook is happening just as the Manhattan District Attorney's office is considering criminal charges related to hush-money payments made to a porn star during Trump's 2016 campaign, charges that Trump and his allies are arguing without evidence are politically motivated.

Trump also faces a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought by New York state, alleging a decade-long scheme to manipulate more than 200 asset valuations and Trump's net worth to win better terms from banks and insurers. Trump has called the suit a witch hunt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023