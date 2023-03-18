Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 18:02 IST
Trump says he'll be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI
Donald Trump said in a social media post that he will be arrested on Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network early on Saturday that “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney's office indicate that “THE FAR and AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE and FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.” Trump urged his followers to protest.

Law enforcement officials in New York have been making security preparations for the possibility that Trump could be indicted.

There has been no public announcement of any time frame for the grand jury's secret work in the case, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

