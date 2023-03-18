Congress is a cementing force, without it Opposition cannot function: Party MP Pradip Bhattacharya

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya on Saturday said that the Congress is a cementing force and without the party, the Opposition cannot function.

While talking to ANI, he said, "Minus Congress, a united Opposition cannot function. The Congress is never acting like a boss. They (TMC and Samajwadi Party) want to unite with the other parties except the Congress." "Congress has a cementing force. It is not limited to Bengal and Uttar Pradesh," he added.

On Prime Minister's face for 2024, he said, "They are blaming Congress and Rahul Gandhi for that. Congress wants to portray Rahul Gandhi as a Prime Minister face when party president Kharge has already clarified there is no PM face and that their main aim is to defeat BJP in 2024." On Friday, TMC and Samajwadi Party said the Opposition is united but the TMC alleged the Congress is "acting like a boss."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here in an indication of an emerging front that is opposed to the BJP but would not align with the Congress at the state level. Akhilesh Yadav said Congress should decide its role.

"Congress should decide its role regarding elections. CMs of many states are trying for a coalition that will work together. Telangana CM KCR is trying, Stalin is trying, Bihar CM and Mamata Banerjee are also there. The name will be discussed later for the coalition," Yadav told ANI. "I hope that the efforts are successful. This will be taken up in the meeting tomorrow. All the leaders will present their views and suggestions," he added.

Samajwadi Party said that Akhilesh Yadav paid a "courtesy visit" to Mamata Banerjee and was accompanied by senior leaders of the party. (ANI)

