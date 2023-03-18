Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav furthering PFI agenda in Bihar: State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal

Left Menu

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are furthering the Popular Front of India (PFI) agenda in the state.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal addressing a press conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are furthering the Popular Front of India (PFI) agenda in the state. The BJP leader criticized the decision of the Bihar government which allowed Muslim government officials to come to the office one hour before the scheduled time and leave the office one hour before the scheduled time during the month of Ramzan. He said this is in line with the PFI agenda.

While addressing a press conference, he said, "Ram Navmi is a festival of Hindus. Hindus also observe a fast during this period. But the government is not giving the same concessions to Hindu employees as they are giving to Muslim employees. Employees should not be differentiated on the basis of religion. This is only helping the PFI agenda in the state,". Earlier on Friday Bihar Government released an official circular in this regard.

"Keeping in view the convenience of Muslim employees and officials, the government has granted permission to come to the office one hour before the scheduled time and leave the office one hour before the scheduled time during the month of Ramzan," the official circular released by the General Administration Department stated. Sanjay Jaiswal also said that the people of Bihar should remind the RJD party of the promises they made in the last MLC election.

"Since MLC elections happen on the ballot, it is teachers who generally vote at the start of the ballot system. I request the teachers to question RJD about the poll promises they made last time where they assured that contractual teachers will become permanent and new teaching vacancies will be notified," he said. (ANI)

