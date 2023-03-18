Left Menu

T'gana BJP prez appears before women's panel over 'objectionable' comments on BRS MLC Kavitha

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday appeared before the state womens commission after being summoned for the objectionable comments he allegedly made against ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha.According to a BJP release, he gave a written reply to the notice issued by the Commission and the panel recorded his statement.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-03-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 22:49 IST
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday appeared before the state women's commission after being summoned for the objectionable comments he allegedly made against ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha.

According to a BJP release, he gave a written reply to the notice issued by the Commission and the panel recorded his statement. The MP also said that he responded to the queries posed by the Commission. On the alleged comments against Kavitha, Kumar said he had mentioned a proverb used in Telangana and there was nothing more to it. The Commission had issued notice to Kumar on Monday last and asked him to appear before it on March 15. In a letter to the Commission, Kumar had said he would present himself before it on March 18, as he had to attend the Parliament session. The Commission had taken cognisance of his alleged remarks on March 11.

The BRS on March 11 staged protests at various places in the state protesting against Kumar's alleged comments.

