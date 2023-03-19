Kosovo, Serbia agree on "some kind of deal" to normalize ties

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Kosovo and Serbia have reached "some kind of a deal" on implementing a Western-backed deal to normalize ties on Saturday. "We have agreed on some points, not on all points. This is not the final deal," Vucic told reporters in Ohrid.

He said that despite disagreements on some issues, talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti were "decent". He said Serbia's path towards EU membership will be conditioned on implementing the deal.

