Sri Sri Harichand Thakur's role in removing inequality remains unparalleled: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the Matua community's spiritual guru Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and said his role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled. ''I bow to Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji on his Jayanti. His role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''He (Thakur) emphasised on social justice and worked to further education among people. We will keep working to fulfil his ideals,'' the prime minister said.

In another tweet, Modi said over the past 98 episodes, Mann Ki Baat has showcased inspiring life journeys of grassroots level champions. ''I would urge you all to know more about them and their hardwork,'' he said, tagging a tweet on women honoured by Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

