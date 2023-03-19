Sri Sri Harichand Thakur's role in removing inequality remains unparalleled: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the Matua communitys spiritual guru Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and said his role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled. His role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled, Modi said in a tweet.He Thakur emphasised on social justice and worked to further education among people.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the Matua community's spiritual guru Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and said his role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled. ''I bow to Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji on his Jayanti. His role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''He (Thakur) emphasised on social justice and worked to further education among people. We will keep working to fulfil his ideals,'' the prime minister said.
In another tweet, Modi said over the past 98 episodes, Mann Ki Baat has showcased inspiring life journeys of grassroots level champions. ''I would urge you all to know more about them and their hardwork,'' he said, tagging a tweet on women honoured by Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mann Ki Baat
- Sri Sri Harichand Thakur
- Narendra Modi
- Mann Ki Baat'
- Sri Sri
- Matua
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi loves Gautam Adani like his brother and handing over everything in country to him: Kejriwal.
India can become world's 3rd largest economy by skilling its youth: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address to Gujarat Rozgar Mela.
Amrit Kaal Budget lays the roadmap of an all inclusive financial sector for India's growth, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India-Australia Test match.
Preparations underway at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of 4th India-Australia Test