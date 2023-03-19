Rahul Gandhi should give info about sexual harassment victims to police: BJP's Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should give information to the police about the sexual harassment victims whom he had mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "A woman is raped and if Rahul Gandhi said this in front of the nation as an MP, then the police have the right to know this info. Today, the Police went to his home to deliver a notice and requested him to tell them about those women.," said Sambit Patra.

Senior Officers of Delhi Police served Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a notice on March 16 to seek information about the alleged sexual harassment victims he mentioned during his speech at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on March 19 in connection to a notice served to him by the police to seek information about the alleged sexual harassment victims mentioned by him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)