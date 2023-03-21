Left Menu

Lula government discusses Brazil's new fiscal framework with lawmakers

She has advocated for an expansionist fiscal policy and said that as the government expects lower economic growth this year "we need to increase public investments and not hold back any social spending."

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 21-03-2023 03:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 03:01 IST
Lula government discusses Brazil's new fiscal framework with lawmakers
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva plans to unveil a long-awaited new fiscal framework before he travels to China at the end of the week but wants the proposal discussed privately with congressional leaders first, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday.

The framework is seen as crucial to easing fiscal concerns after Lula obtained congressional approval for a multi-billion-real package that bypasses the constitutional spending cap to increase social spending and fulfill campaign promises. Top members of his own Workers Party are pushing to ensure that the new fiscal rule does not hinder public investment, even though its format is not yet known.

Haddad said that meetings will take place through Tuesday under Lula's guidance so that the new fiscal rules are debated with the heads of the Senate and the lower House as well as other political leaders. After meeting some of them on Monday, Haddad told journalists he is "confident that we are in the final phase" but said the government is still deciding whether to announce the new fiscal framework along with a new proposal to regulate public-private partnerships.

Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said during an event in Rio de Janeiro on Monday that Lula has not yet given his final word on the framework, which he said would combine factors such as the debt trajectory, a budget surplus, and spending control, without providing further details. Haddad, asked about the possibility of the framework being presented before the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, replied that these were two different agendas and that the policymaker committee has its own dynamics.

He said the discussion process should not be rushed as the framework "needs to be solid, sober, and make sense to people". Leftist Lula, who took power in January, has repeatedly criticized the high level of interest rates, which has been held steady at a six-year high of 13.75% since September, amid cooling inflation. He argued that high borrowing costs would drag the economy and threaten a credit crisis.

Workers Party President Gleisi Hoffmann, who has previously clashed with Haddad, said there is excessive autonomy at the central bank. She has advocated for an expansionist fiscal policy and said that as the government expects lower economic growth this year "we need to increase public investments and not hold back any social spending."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna expects to price its COVID vaccine at about $130 in the US; Biden signs bill requiring declassification of COVID origins information and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna expects to price its COVID vaccine at about $13...

 Global
2
Explore The Best Tech Gadgets for Gamers

Explore The Best Tech Gadgets for Gamers

 Global
3
ReelStar's ReelToken (REELT) Gets Listed on Gate.io, MEXC and Other Top Asian Exchanges

ReelStar's ReelToken (REELT) Gets Listed on Gate.io, MEXC and Other Top Asia...

 India
4
The Impact of AI and Analytics on E-Commerce Customer Service

The Impact of AI and Analytics on E-Commerce Customer Service

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Türkiye’s civil society leading vital efforts to heal post-earthquake trauma

Waste Not, Want Not: The Urgent Need for Effective Food Waste Management

Blockchain and Cybersecurity: Strengthening Data Protection

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023