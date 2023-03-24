Left Menu

Yellen says US prepared to take more action to keep bank deposits safe

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a "term sheet" of conditions they would want Democrats to agree to in exchange for voting to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling later this year, House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington said on Thursday. Yellen also told lawmakers Russia and China have the motivation to try to develop an alternative to the U.S. dollar but it would be "tremendously difficult" for them to do so.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 03:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 03:55 IST
Yellen says US prepared to take more action to keep bank deposits safe

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated on Thursday that she was prepared to take further action to ensure that Americans' bank deposits stay safe amid turmoil in the banking system. "As I have said, we have used important tools to act quickly to prevent contagion," Yellen said in remarks to the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

"These are tools we could use again for an institution of any size if we judged its failure would pose a systemic risk," she added. Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by federal regulators on March 10, followed days later by Signature Bank . Multiple federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, are probing SVB.

Global banking markets have been skittish and investors remain fearful of wider economic repercussions. Given that Congress is divided in control, with Republicans holding a majority in the House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats leading the Senate, any new legislation in light of the banking crisis would require bipartisan support.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry, a Republican, said on Wednesday it was too early to tell if new legislation was necessary after the failures of the two banks. Biden said last week the banking crisis has calmed down, and promised Americans that their deposits are safe.

On the broader state of the U.S. economy, Yellen said the labor market was "extremely tight," which was contributing to inflation. However, she also added that supply chain pressures and shipping costs were coming down and were eventually likely to bring down inflation.

Separately on the issue of the debt ceiling, the Treasury secretary said that a U.S. debt default would undermine the dollar's reserve currency status and that a failure to raise the debt ceiling would lead to a recession or worse. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a "term sheet" of conditions they would want Democrats to agree to in exchange for voting to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling later this year, House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington said on Thursday.

Yellen also told lawmakers Russia and China have the motivation to try to develop an alternative to the U.S. dollar but it would be "tremendously difficult" for them to do so. "I certainly want to see the dollar remain as the world's reserve currency and there is a motivation that Russia and China have to try to develop another system that avoids the use of the dollar," Yellen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023