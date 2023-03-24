Left Menu

PM Modi launches series of initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis

Indias ideology of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam is giving the modern world an integrated vision and solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he launched a series of initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis.He was addressing the One World TB Summit on World TB Day. This old thought is giving modern world an integrated vision and solutions, Modi said.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 24-03-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:16 IST
PM Modi launches series of initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's ideology of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam'' is giving the modern world an integrated vision and solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he launched a series of initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis.

He was addressing the 'One World TB Summit' on World TB Day. ''India's image reflects in its ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' (one world one family). This old thought is giving modern world an integrated vision and solutions,'' Modi said. He launched several initiatives, including TB-free panchayats, pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and a family-centric care model for tuberculosis.

Modi also released India's Annual TB Report for 2023. The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Disease Control and High Containment (BSL) Laboratory here and unveiled the site for Metropolitan Public Health Surveillance Unit (MSU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023