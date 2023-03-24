PM Modi launches series of initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis

India's ideology of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam'' is giving the modern world an integrated vision and solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he launched a series of initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis.

He was addressing the 'One World TB Summit' on World TB Day. ''India's image reflects in its ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' (one world one family). This old thought is giving modern world an integrated vision and solutions,'' Modi said. He launched several initiatives, including TB-free panchayats, pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and a family-centric care model for tuberculosis.

Modi also released India's Annual TB Report for 2023. The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Disease Control and High Containment (BSL) Laboratory here and unveiled the site for Metropolitan Public Health Surveillance Unit (MSU).

