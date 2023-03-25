Left Menu

Biden says China has not yet provided weapons to Russia

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 02:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 02:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that China has not provided significant weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

"I've been hearing now for the past three months about China's going to provide significant weapons to Russia," Biden said at a news conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "They haven't yet, doesn't mean they won't, but they haven't yet," Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

