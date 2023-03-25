Biden says China has not yet provided weapons to Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that China has not provided significant weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

"I've been hearing now for the past three months about China's going to provide significant weapons to Russia," Biden said at a news conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "They haven't yet, doesn't mean they won't, but they haven't yet," Biden said.

