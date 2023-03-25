Congress protests in Guwahati over action against Rahul

Congress members demonstrated in Guwahati on Saturday, protesting the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP following his conviction in a defamation case by a Gujarat court.

Congress leaders, including legislators, began their 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march from the MLA Housing Complex but were stopped by the police near the state secretariat.

As the protestors tried to break through the police barricades, they were shoved into a bus and taken to the Chachal protest ground, about 5 km from where they began the march.

Among those detained were leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, deputy leader Rakibul Hussain and functionaries of the Mahila Morcha, NSUI and other mass organisations of the party.

''Rahul Gandhi was disqualified to prevent him from exposing the illegalities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani in Parliament,'' Saikia alleged.

''We demand that the dignity of Parliament must be restored. Rahul must be allowed to speak in the House,'' he said.

