People of Haryana have made up their mind to oust 'anti people' BJP-JJP govt in next elections: Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that the people of Haryana have made up their mind to oust the ''anti-people'' and ''non-performing'' BJP-JJP government in the next elections.

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state, said ''people see Congress as the only viable alternative and are waiting for the polls next year to bring back the party to power''.

''People have made up their mind to oust the anti-people and non-performing BJP-JJP government in the next elections. ''Various sections, including farmers, labourers, employees, be it people from rural or urban areas, the youth, you name any section, all are unhappy with this government,'' the former chief minister said.

Hooda was speaking to reporters here after three former MLAs and several other leaders from various parties joined the Congress.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, party MLAs including Varun Chaudhary, Shakuntla Khatak, Aftab Ahmed and Raghuvir Singh Kadian were among those present.

Udai Bhan said a total of 56 leaders, including three former MLAs, joined the Congress on Sunday, after leaving BJP, JJP, INLD and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Welcoming those who joined the Congress into the party fold, Hooda said, ''The way leaders from other parties are joining the Congress indicates the mood of people. Winds of change are blowing''.

Those who joined the Congress expressed faith in the policies of the party.

Udai Bhan said former MLA and JJP leader from Sonipat Padam Singh Dahiya, former minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bijendra Kadian and former MLA and JJP leader Mularam Gurjar were the three MLAs who joined the Congress.

According to a party statement, among others who joined the Congress included retired sessions judge Rakesh Yadav, JJP leader Lalit Bansal, Sanjeev Buana, who was BJP candidate in 2014 polls from Julana, Kapoor Singh convenor, North Zone, SC Cell, AAP, Arvind Sharma, former District President, BJP youth wing, Hisar, Charan Singh, INLD District President, Yamunanagar and BJP leader Kamlesh Saini.

