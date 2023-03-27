"Welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy": Kharge on TMC MPs' participation in opposition meeting

Two MPs of the Trinamool Congress participated in a meeting called by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament on Monday, a move which the Congress president welcomed. Speaking to the reporters, Kharge thanked the opposition parties which came out in support of Congress after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP from Lok Sabha.

The Congress president, who came to the Parliament donning a black cloth to protest against the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, said that the Congress party welcomes anyone who strides forward to "protect democracy". "I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," Kharge said.

Notably, several opposition parties including TMC and Aam Aadmi Party had backed Congress after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. "We want the truth to come out. If Adani's assets have increased in just two and a half years, what can be the reason behind it? If he has magic that can do that, we would like to tell the same to the citizens...If JPC is constituted, we would get to know about the magic and people would also come to know," he added while speaking about the opposition demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders will step up their protest against the Centre on Monday over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes, party sources said on Sunday. Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend the Parliament by putting on black clothes.

The Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier in August last year, had worn black clothes and staged a protest against the Centre against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment. They had marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of their stir against the issues. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the government does not let the House function.

"When we speak in Parliament, they don't let the House function. When we speak outside, they take a decision that leads to disqualification. When we sit in protest in black clothes in front of these black-hearted people who butcher democracy, I'll show them my black watch & tell them that your time is up & democracy would come to the country after 2024. The opposition would form the Govt with a 3/4 majority," he said. (ANI)

