Left Menu

Karnataka: Amit Shah chairs BJP core committee meeting in Bengaluru, discusses poll strategy

BJP National Organizing General Secretary BL Santhosh, co-in-charges Man Sukh Mandaviya, Annamalai, CM Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, State President Naleen Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other core committee and election management committee members were present in the meeting.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:27 IST
Karnataka: Amit Shah chairs BJP core committee meeting in Bengaluru, discusses poll strategy
BJP Core Committee, Election Management Committee members holds meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting with the state BJP core committee and election management committee in Bengaluru on Monday. Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

BJP National Organizing General Secretary BL Santhosh, co-in-charges Man Sukh Mandaviya, Annamalai, CM Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, State President Naleen Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other core committee and election management committee members were present in the meeting. Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah lauded Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his immediate predecessor and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa stating that both have provided "good governance" during their respective tenures.

Citing the developmental work done by the BJP government under both chief ministers, Shah urged the people to form the party's government with a full majority in the upcoming Assembly elections slated this year. "Earlier under Yediyurappa and now under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, the Prime Minister has given an impetus to Karnataka's development with a sense of team India in the last four years. During Yediyurappa's tenure, I congratulate him for the way he managed the COVID preparation. I used to interact with Chief Ministers of various states then via video conference. It was a matter of concern to save Bengaluru from COVID. But the way Yediyurappa managed the situation is commendable. After Bommai came, he carried forward good governance like Yediyurappa," the Union Home Minister said.

He said that the BJP government will take the state forward not just in the country but in the world."I want to tell the people of Karnataka that you gave 104 seats in the last elections, we fell short of the majority mark because of which one and a quarter years were wasted. I urge you to form the BJP government with a full majority. I assure you that the double-engine government will take Karnataka ahead not just in India but in the world," he said. Shah further lauded the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims and distribute it to dominant communities, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas and said that the government's move was according to the Constitution which earlier (reservation based on religion) was against the Constitution.

Taking a swipe at Congress, the Shah said that Karnataka does not need a party whose leaders indulge in conflicts over the chief minister's post. "Karnataka does not need parties which have a conflict on who will become the chief minister. It needs a team of patriots like the BJP which works under the leadership of PM Modi. Today is a historic day for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Today, the statues of Lord Basavanna ji and Kempegowda ji, who spread the message of India to the whole world, have been unveiled here. These statues will give the message of democracy, social justice and good governance to the representatives coming to the assembly," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023