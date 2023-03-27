Left Menu

Britain targets suppliers to Myanmar junta in new sanctions

The sanctions bar any financial dealings with UK entities and any travel to Britain. "The UK condemns the military's increasingly brutal campaign against the Myanmar people," Britain's minister of state for the Indo-Pacific region, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 15:15 IST
Britain on Monday sanctioned two individuals and a company in Myanmar for supplying equipment used by the country's military junta.

Those sanctioned include a company and its director supplying Myanmar's air force with aviation fuel and a director at a second company that supplies restricted goods and technology, Britain's foreign office said. The sanctions bar any financial dealings with UK entities and any travel to Britain.

"The UK condemns the military's increasingly brutal campaign against the Myanmar people," Britain's minister of state for the Indo-Pacific region, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said. "The UK will continue to work closely with partners to hold the military regime to account and support the people of Myanmar, as they strive for a return to democracy and freedom."

The measures follow wider sanctions

on Myanmar by the United States and its allies including Britain in February that marked the two-year anniversary of the military coup.

