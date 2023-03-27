Mexico president says will not prohibit China's TikTok
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:48 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his administration will not ban Chinese-owned social media app TikTok.
Lopez Obrador vowed "complete freedom," when asked about the platform during a press conference, after the app's CEO faced a grilling by U.S. lawmakers last week.

