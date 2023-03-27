Biden invokes Defense Production Act for printed circuit board production
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:26 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invoked the Defense Production Act to spur the domestic production of printed circuit boards and related components, citing the technology's importance to national defense, according to a memorandum released by the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement