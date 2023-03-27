Israeli labour union calls off nationwide strike after judicial overhaul delayed
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:08 IST
Israel's main labour union called off a nationwide strike after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would delay his judicial overhaul plan to the next parliamentary session.
"The strike that I announced this morning will end," said Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labour federation, on Monday, praising Netanyahu for the move and offering help in forming a reform with mutual agreement.
