Israeli labour union calls off nationwide strike after judicial overhaul delayed

Israel's main labour union called off a nationwide strike after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would delay his judicial overhaul plan to the next parliamentary session.

"The strike that I announced this morning will end," said Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labour federation, on Monday, praising Netanyahu for the move and offering help in forming a reform with mutual agreement.

