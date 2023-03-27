Left Menu

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:22 IST
Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar on Monday sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and also challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he apologised to the British.

''My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone,'' Rahul Gandhi had said on Saturday responding to a query on repeated calls by the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking his apology over various issues.

The former Congress chief made the remarks while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar said, ''Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised.'' ''Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken,'' Savarkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023