U.S. welcomes Netanyahu's decision to delay Israeli judicial overhaul -White House

The U.S. welcomes the decision on Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul until next month, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The administration is urging Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible, Jean-Pierre said. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)