Left Menu

Karnataka Cong chief making phone calls to BJP MLAs offering tickets: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday charged the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar for luring BJP MLAs offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly polls, due by May.The Chief Minister also said that BJPs first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce tickets.

PTI | Bagalkote | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:47 IST
Karnataka Cong chief making phone calls to BJP MLAs offering tickets: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday charged the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar for luring BJP MLAs offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly polls, due by May.

The Chief Minister also said that BJP's first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.

''KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce tickets. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket,'' Bommai alleged.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''Congress leaders are frustrated, they don't have proper candidates at all, so he (Shivakumar) is calling our party people. This shows that as a matter of fact the Congress party is bankrupt.'' The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce tickets for 100 seats. Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly segments. Both Congress and BJP have set a target of winning 150 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023