Taiwan president, leaving for US, says pressure won't be a deterrent

Reuters | Taoyuan | Updated: 29-03-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 10:16 IST
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

External pressure will not stop our determination to go out into the world, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday before leaving for the United States and Central America.

"We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke," she said at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan.

"Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone."

