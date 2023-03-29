Do not want to play the role of big brother to any party: Salman Khurshid in J&K

Amid unity efforts in the opposition ranks, Congress leader Salman Khurshid Wednesday said the party does not want to play the role of a ''big brother'' to any party and called for a collective fight against the ''big challenge.'' Addressing a press conference at Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) head office here, Khurshid said it is for the collective leadership of the opposition parties to decide who will get what responsibility. ''We do not want to play the role of a big brother to anyone. A collective effort should be made, all should come together and all leaders should decide who will get what responsibility or rights,'' Khurshid told reporters during the press meet, held on the issue of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case.

''(Mallikarjun) Kharge ji called all the leaders and almost all of them came. Many such leaders who were not saying anything before have openly supported Rahul ji over this episode. So, we hope this will be taken forward soon and all of us will decide together,'' he said.

The former Union External Affairs minister said the opposition parties were of one mind over the need for unity and the Congress is hopeful that the efforts will fructify. ''Everyone will see the ground reality and know how much one is worth. This can be discussed when all of us sit together … There is a unanimity … that all of us have to unite to fight this big challenge. We are hopeful there will be unity.

''When Rahul’s yatra reached here (J-K), he was welcomed by other parties. That is what we want, we will welcome others, others will welcome us,'' he said.

In another press conference here earlier in the day, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti asked Congress to act like an ''elder brother'' and create space for opposition parties in their fight for democracy. ''Congress will have to behave like an elder brother. It should not choke space, it should create space for other opposition parties, which have been its alliance partners in the past, to save the democracy in the country,'' Mufti told reporters at PDP office here.

