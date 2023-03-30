Left Menu

Justice T S Sivagnanam appointed acting chief justice of Calcutta HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 13:58 IST
Calcutta High Court
Justice T S Sivagnanam has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court as incumbent chief justice, Justice Prakash Shrivastava demits office on Thursday.

Justice Sivagnanam, the senior-most judge of the Calcutta HC after the chief justice, would take over as the acting chief justice on Friday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

High court judges retire at the age of 62 years, while Supreme Court judges demit office on attaining the age of 65.

