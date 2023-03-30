Left Menu

Will Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra take on Siddaramaiah from Varuna in Assembly poll?

Lets see what happens. The BJP veteran and four-time Chief Minister said the decision on whether to give the Varuna ticket to Vijayendra, who is the state BJP vice-president, would be left to the partys central leadership.Commenting about it, Siddaramaiah told reporters at the Congress office that he was not bothered about the candidate who would contest against him.

Amid speculation over whom the BJP would field against Karnataka Congress strongman Siddaramaiah in Varuna constitutency in the May 10 Assembly polls, party stalwart B S Yediyurappa on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of his son B Y Vijayendra entering the fray.

Varuna in Mysuru district is among the key seats to watch out for as Siddaramaiah, the Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister, has thrown his hat in the ring in this segment, currently represented his son Yathindra.

When asked by reporters whether Vijayendra would be fielded from Varuna, Yediyurappa said, "Discussions are going on. Siddaramaiah knows that his ground is slipping away. I don't think it is so easy for him. We will field a good candidate. We will give a tough fight. Let's see what happens." The BJP veteran and four-time Chief Minister said the decision on whether to give the Varuna ticket to Vijayendra, who is the state BJP vice-president, would be left to the party's central leadership.

Commenting about it, Siddaramaiah told reporters at the Congress office that he was not bothered about the candidate who would contest against him. Congress state president D K Shivakumar who was also present, quipped that his party would welcome it if Yediyurappa himself decided to contest from Varuna. Yediyurappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

