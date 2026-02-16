Left Menu

Karnataka Congress in Turmoil Over Chief Ministership as Support for DK Shivakumar Grows

Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga backs DK Shivakumar for Karnataka CM, as support from 136 Congress leaders grows. Shivakumar's political acumen and strategy are lauded, with the leadership fight intensifying. Meetings at AICC remain undisclosed, as allies and opponents debate Shivakumar's potential leadership.

Amid escalating tensions within the Karnataka Congress, support for DK Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister continues to surge. Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga, a staunch ally, insists that Shivakumar commands the backing of 136 Congress leaders, asserting, 'No one can stop DK from becoming the CM.'

The leadership tussle persists as Shivakumar recently participated in crucial discussions with Congress leaders at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. While specifics remain under wraps, Shivakumar's political acumen is praised for reportedly advancing his candidacy through strategic maneuvering.

The leadership race intensifies, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Home Minister G Parameshwara emerging as primary contenders. Meanwhile, disagreements within the party highlight challenges in maintaining unity as the government approaches the midway point of its term.

