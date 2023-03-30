Left Menu

Blinken to meet Ukrainian counterpart, NATO chief next week -State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:40 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to attend the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on April 3 to April 5, where he will emphasize continued U.S. support for Ukraine and transatlantic security, the State Department said.

While there, he will meet with European Union High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba, it said in a statement on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

