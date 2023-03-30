Left Menu

Nigeria's junior oil minister Timipre Sylva has resigned -sources

Nigeria's Timipre Sylva has resigned as the country's minister of state for petroleum in order to seek the ruling party nomination to run for governor of oil-producing Bayelsa State, ministry and presidency sources told Reuters on Thursday. Sylva last week handed his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as petroleum minister, and stopped coming to the office, said two sources who did not want to be identified.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:34 IST
Nigeria's junior oil minister Timipre Sylva has resigned -sources

Nigeria's Timipre Sylva has resigned as the country's minister of state for petroleum in order to seek the ruling party nomination to run for governor of oil-producing Bayelsa State, ministry and presidency sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Sylva last week handed his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as petroleum minister, and stopped coming to the office, said two sources who did not want to be identified. The ministry of petroleum declined to comment on Sylva's resignation. Sylva could not be reached for comment.

Sylva has already served as governor of Bayelsa in the past, for one full term between 2008 and 2012. At the time, he was a member of the People's Democratic Party, which was then in power at the federal level but is now in opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023