AIADMK alliance with BJP to continue, says party general secy Palaniswami

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) newly appointed General Secretary Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami on Thursday said the party would continue its alliance with the BJP.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) newly appointed General Secretary Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami on Thursday said the party would continue its alliance with the BJP. "We never said no. We have also always said that AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP. We were in alliance during the Erode East by poll. As of now, we are still travelling together in alliance towards the 2024 Parliament elections as well," said Palaniswami.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also has underlined that the alliance of his party with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu will continue for the 2024 parliamentary polls. It is to be noted that on Tuesday, AIADMK formally announced E K Palaniswami (EPS) as its General Secretary soon after Madras High Court today rejected applications by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and others seeking a stay on the results of the AIADMK general secretary elections.

Following the court order, EPS thanked cadres and said that he has been announced as General Secretary of the party. "After several difficulties, fulfilling the leader's dreams, I've won as General Secretary by cadres. I thank all cadres. I've been announced as General Secretary. Election officer has announced the result. I've been elected unanimously as General Secretary by cadres." Further when asked about Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s directive to 'Aavin', a state-owned manufacturer of dairy products, to use the term 'Dahi' in its curd sachets, Palaniswami said, "he is not aware of the issue and does not want to comment"

As per the latest update in the ongoing row state government has revised FSSAI's order on Thursday. (ANI)

