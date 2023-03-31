Left Menu

France's hard-left CGT union elects first woman leader - sources

The unions have said they do not want to discuss other labour issues with the government if Macron does not withdraw the pension reform.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 13:41 IST
France's hard-left CGT union elects first woman leader - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's hard-left CGT union has elected its first woman leader, two CGT sources told Reuters on Friday.

Sophie Binet, 41, was elected secretary-general as a surprise compromise candidate after a long night of deliberations, coming ahead of Marie Buisson, who was backed by outgoing leader Philippe Martinez, and Celine Verzeletti, who was supported by a more hardline faction of the union. The CGT press service said it could not confirm Binet's election as long as its members had not been informed.

Binet, a former school supervisor, is the head of CGT's UGICT division representing engineers, managers and technical staff and was responsible for equality issues in the union's executive committee. She takes charge as France's unions are in a months-long standoff with President Emmanuel Macron over pension reform.

The CGT, France's second-largest union, has formed a united front with the more moderate CFDT - the first time in years - to block the government's planned increase of the retirement age by two years to 64. Since January, the unions have organised several nationwide days of strikes and demonstrations that have been attended by millions of people. The unions have been invited by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne for talks early next week, but so far the CGT has not said whether it will attend. The unions have said they do not want to discuss other labour issues with the government if Macron does not withdraw the pension reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023