Left Menu

Goa: 20k jobs will be created in pvt sector in 2 years, says CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:12 IST
Goa: 20k jobs will be created in pvt sector in 2 years, says CM
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty thousand job opportunities will be created in the private sector in Goa in the next two years, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly on Friday.

He was responding to a private members resolution moved by opposition MLAs, including Cruz Silva (AAP), Altone D'Costa (Congress), Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) and Carlose Ferreira (Congress), citing rising unemployment.

''The Goa government will take all efforts to create 20,000 employment in the private sector in the next two years. Youth will not need to leave the state in search of employment as opportunities would be created here itself,'' Sawant said in the House.

The CM said his government was taking efforts to skill the youth, though some courses had not got a good response.

He also said minimum wages in the state would be reviewed so that labourers get higher remuneration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023