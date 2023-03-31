Left Menu

Will tell high command that Vijayendra will contest from my seat Shikaripura: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday ruled out the possibility of his son, BS Vijayendra contesting from the Varuna constituency, and said that he will only contest from Shikaripura, which happens to be his own seat.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 20:10 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday ruled out the possibility of his son, BS Vijayendra contesting from the Varuna constituency, and said that he will only contest from Shikaripura, which happens to be his own seat. Talking to the media, Yediyurappa said, "There is no question of BY Vijayendra going to contest from Varuna. I will tell high command that Vijayendra will contest from my seat Shikaripura".

Notably, Yediyurappa is a sitting MLA from Shikaripura but has announced his retirement from electoral politics. Earlier on Thursday, BS Yediyurappa said that BJP will get an absolute majority in the Karnataka assembly elections. He also accused Congress of making false allegations calling them "corrupt".

Addressing a press briefing, Yediyurappa said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, we'll come back to power. Congress is corrupt and that's why they're making false allegations of 40 pc commission and such others, these things will be kept away by voters." The Election Commission of India on March 29, announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

