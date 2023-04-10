Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. and Cuba to hold fresh round of migration talks this week

The latest in Latin American politics today: US and Cuba to hold fresh round of migration talks this week

WASHINGTON - The United States and Cuba will hold another round of migration talks on Wednesday, officials said, as the Biden administration braces for the end of COVID-era border restrictions that have blocked Cubans in recent months from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. The high-level meeting in Washington will follow one held in Havana in November and comes a year after the Biden administration resumed such conversations after a long hiatus under former President Donald Trump.

Mexican officials to hold meeting in US on fentanyl, guns MEXICO CITY - Members of Mexico's security cabinet will be in the United States this week to meet with U.S. officials about the trafficking of synthetic opioid fentanyl and guns, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Brazil's Lula reaffirms promises in 100th day in office speech BRASILIA - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he is confident the new fiscal framework will be approved by congress as his government builds a new political chapter in the country's history.

In a speech marking his 100th day in office, Lula said he still thinks interest rates are "too high" and hinder economic growth, but he is sure congress will approve the long-awaited new fiscal framework. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Bill Berkrot)

