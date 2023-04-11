BJP first list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections all set to be released: CM Bommai

BJP's first list of candidates for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, covering a large number of constituencies will be released either by tonight or tomorrow, once Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders give final approval to it, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

BJP's leadership and ideals are different from other parties and it is ready to take difficult decisions to create a new tradition in politics with commitment, the Chief Minister said, as he tried to defend senior legislators retiring from electoral politics or the party asking some of them to make way for others.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa today told the party's central leadership that he wishes to retire from electoral politics and requested it to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls, while former chief minister Jagadish Shettar said the party top brass told him to make way for others, but asserted he wants to contest one last time.

''After several rounds of discussions, everything has been finalised. After the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) comes back to Delhi, after discussing with him, the list will be released. The list will be released in two stages, the first list will have a big number (candidates),'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said the first list will be announced any time, at the earliest. ''We have done our job, the leadership will hold a round of discussion and announce...maybe today or tomorrow.'' Party leaders have been holding a series of meetings in Delhi for the last two days to finalise the list. State BJP strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has already indicated that the first list may contain the names of 170 to 180 candidates.

Bommai had on Sunday said after the party's Central Election Committee meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some directions. The Chief Minister had told reporters on Monday that the party is working on various inputs. He, however, did not elaborate on the nature of directions or inputs.

There are speculations that the central leadership is unhappy with some leaders or legislators seeking tickets for their children too; also some sitting legislators and incumbent ministers may not make it to the list. A large pool of aspirants is also said to be a cause of concern for the party.

Asked about reports that over 20 sitting MLAs may not get the ticket this time, Bommai said several senior leaders like Yediyurappa (Shikaripura), S A Ravindranath (Davangere North), and Halady Srinivas Shetty (Kundapur) have already announced retirement from electoral politics; so there will be changes in those constituencies.

Regarding Eshwarappa opting out of the Assembly polls, the Chief Minister said he had informed this to state leaders, including him, in private.

''We were telling him that we need him because of his seniority and experience and out of love and affection towards him, but after discussions he has decided and written a letter to the National President (J P Nadda). Already, a few of our senior leaders have spoken to him, during which he has insisted that his letter should be accepted. The National President will decide on it,'' he said.

This shows the creation of a culture in BJP that after attaining a level of seniority in politics, leaders should make way for others, the Chief Minister said. This has happened in the BJP in other states and now it is happening in Karnataka too.

''Eshwarappa's experience is required for the party, so I urge him to continue in politics. Regarding contesting elections or not, our national leadership will decide,'' he said, while pointing out that the difference is Congress has given a ticket to 91-year-old Shamanuru Shivashankarappa to contest polls.

''Our leadership and ideals are different from other parties and that it is ready to take difficult decisions to create a new tradition with commitment,'' he said. The BJP is bringing in ''newness'' in everything including administration, it is bringing in accountability, and also indulging in pro-incumbency politics, by going before the people with a report card on the work done, Bommai contended.

To a question on Shettar, Bommai said he has conveyed the former CM's sentiments regarding contesting polls to the party leadership.

''I have spoken to Jagadish Shettar, he is a senior leader. He said he wants to do more work in the constituency, some work is pending, and wants to get a respectful retirement, and asked for one more opportunity (to contest polls) to complete work. I have informed the leadership about his sentiments,'' he said.

Asked about reports that senior leaders who have crossed the age of 70 may announce retirement from electoral politics, Bommai said, ''I'm not aware of such things, other than Eshwarappa.'' Responding to a question about the possibility of former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi joining Congress, the BJP leader said he was in constant touch with him.

''He has asked for Athani seat and it is true that he has put pressure for it, but as Mahesh Kumtalli, who had helped BJP to form government in Karnataka in 2019 (by defecting from Congress) is also seeking ticket from there, we are discussing with him, and have asked him not to take any extreme step for any reason. I will talk to him once again.'' The filing of nominations will begin on April 13, with the poll notification being issued, and the last day for filing papers is April 20.

The BJP, aiming to return to power in Karnataka with absolute majority, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly.

While the Congress has already announced a total of 166 candidates, including Karnataka Sarvodaya Party's Darshan Puttannaiah for whom it has extended support in Melukote constituency, in two lists, JD(S) has announced one list of 93 candidates.

Voting will take place in a single phase across the state on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

