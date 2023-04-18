In politics discussions keep happening: Anurag Thakur on BJP-NCP alliance

Amid the speculation regarding a possible alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Tuesday that in politics "discussions keep happening." "In politics, discussions keep happening...some news should be enjoyed," he told reporters.

Responding to the meeting of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Congress leader KC Venugopal, Thakur said people will never accept the "Mahathagbadhan". "All corrupt parties are trying to take each other's help. But people have never accepted this 'Mahathagbadhan' and they never will. Because their whole identity is without any policy, leader or leadership. They (Opposition) are just trying to cover up their corruption, prevent themselves from going to jail and keep their political existence alive," the minister said.

He also hit out at the Opposition parties who are complaining about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. "When these mafia used to kill common people, businessmen, then none of these leaders gave any statements. The mafia used to get protection from the previous governments. The question arises why all these leaders are making statements now," Thakur added.

Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed, and his brother, Ashraf were killed by three assailants, who posed as mediapersons, on Saturday night, while they were being taken for medical checkup in Prayagraj, UP. In wake of this incident, several opposition parties have been attacking the UP government flagging concerns regarding the law and order situation in the state.

Talking about his tour to Palghar, Thakur said that he has the responsibility of four Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. "I have full faith that in the coming elections, the people will give their blessings to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance," he added. (ANI)

