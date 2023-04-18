Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil's Lula draws Russian praise, U.S. scorn for Ukraine views

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva drew criticism from the United States on Monday for his recent comments suggesting the West had been "encouraging" war by arming Ukraine, while he was praised by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for his proposal for peace talks. Lavrov, on a visit to Brasilia, met with Lula and thanked Brazil for its efforts to resolve the conflict. But a White House spokesman accused Lula of "parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts."

Saudi unilaterally releases detainees to Yemen amid peace push

Saudi Arabia on Monday released 104 detainees to Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross and a Saudi-led coalition said, in a unilateral move that follows simultaneous detainee exchanges between Yemen's warring parties. The military coalition, which intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa, said the additional release was to support dialogue in continuing efforts to end Yemen's conflict.

Dozens of states criticize Russia for media 'crackdown' after reporter arrest

The United States and more than 40 other countries said in a joint statement on Monday that they were deeply concerned over Russia's detainment of a Wall Street Journal reporter and protested Moscow's "efforts to limit and intimidate the media." They also said in the statement, read to reporters at the United Nations by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: "We urge Russian Federation authorities to release those they hold on political grounds, and to end the draconian crackdown on freedom of expression, including against members of the media."

Lawyer for Ecuador's Lasso calls for impeachment hearing to be struck down

The defense representing Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso has asked lawmakers to declare impeachment hearings against him inadmissible, arguing that the embezzlement of which he is accused did not take place, the president's lawyer said on Monday. Opposition lawmakers in Ecuador's National Assembly have pushed for impeachment hearings since last month. The country's top court gave the green light for hearings to proceed, which could end in Lasso being censured or dismissed.

Israeli president urges nation to unite on Holocaust memorial day

President Isaac Herzog called for unity during Israel's annual Holocaust commemorations on Monday as the nation remains deeply divided over plans by the far-right government to implement a judicial overhaul. The president's office has been engaged in talks between Israeli opposition members to broker a compromise with the governing coalition over planned judicial changes which would see Israel's highest court stripped of much of its power.

Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now

Sudan's battling factions both claimed to have made gains on Monday as continued violence cut power and water in the capital, and the U.N. envoy to Sudan said the two sides showed no signs of being willing to negotiate. Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, said U.N. envoy Volker Perthes amid airstrikes and fighting in Khartoum and strife across Sudan. Their deadly power struggle has derailed a shift to civilian rule and raised fears of a wider conflict.

France's Macron promises government action plan in next 100 days

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday gave himself 100 days to heal the country after weeks of protests and anger at his unpopular plans to raise the retirement age, asking his government to open talks with unions on a wide range of issues.

In a televised speech two days after signing into law plans to increase the retirement age by two years to 64, Macron said he wanted his prime minister to propose measures on working conditions, law and order, education and health issues.

Exclusive-Probe finds no serious misconduct by OAS chief but cites ethics violations

An independent probe has found that the head of the Organization of American States did not engage in serious misconduct in an intimate relationship with a staffer but that he violated its ethics code by failing to exercise "good judgment," according to the results of an investigation seen by Reuters. The findings of the probe, launched late last year following a whistleblower's complaint against OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, are laid out in a 121-page report distributed on a confidential basis to OAS member-states on Monday. It has not yet been made public.

U.S. envoy pays first visit to WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Monday said she had made her first visit to jailed Wall Street reporter Evan Gershkovich, who Moscow arrested two weeks ago on charges of spying. "He feels well and is holding up. We reiterate our call for Evan's immediate release," Tracy said in a statement in Russian on Telegram.

US sets $259 million F-16 equipment sale to Turkey

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration notified Congress on Monday of the planned sale to Turkey of avionics software upgrades for its current fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, a deal valued at up to $259 million. The deal, first reported by Reuters earlier on Monday, moves ahead with the sale of the modernization package for Turkey's aircraft, after leaders of U.S. congressional committees gave informal approval.

