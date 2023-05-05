Left Menu

US First Lady Jill Biden arrives in UK for King Charles III’s Coronation

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:35 IST
US First Lady Jill Biden was greeted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty as he arrived here on Friday to attend the historic Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Jill Biden was welcomed by Murty as she arrived at 10 Downing Street. The US First Lady is accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who will also attend the Coronation.

Biden and Murty are expected to hold private talks before watching a veterans' boxing session in Downing Street,'' the BBC reported.

US President Joe Biden will not be attending Saturday's Coronation.

King Charles joined a special lunch for leaders of the Commonwealth realms - the 14 countries (other than the UK) where Charles is monarch - at the Palace, the report said.

There were 42 attendees in total, including UK Prime Minister Sunak, it said.

Buckingham Palace has said that the Coronation Service of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent India at the Coronation ceremony.

Besides 100 Heads of State, guests attending will include members of the royal family, as well as international representatives from 203 countries alongside community and charity champions.

The majestic ceremony, complete with gilded carriages and regalia last witnessed 70 years ago when Charles' late mother was crowned Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953, will also have representation from a number of Indian-origin professionals.

