Russia's Putin discussed Victory Day preparations with Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed preparations for the May 9 Victory Day parade in a meeting with his Security Council, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

Moscow has said the parade will go ahead as planned despite its assertion that Ukraine tried to kill Putin in a drone attack against the Kremlin in the early hours of Wednesday. Kyiv has denied any involvement in the incident.

